Ex-Galatasaray Star Didier Drogba Insists Jose Mourinho Is Not Racist

Former Galatasaray striker, Didier Drogba has come to the defence of Fenerbahce’s manager, Jose Mourinho, following serious accusations from his former club.

The controversy arose after Monday’s tense 0-0 draw between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, during which Jose Mourinho allegedly made a remark suggesting that the Galatasaray bench was “jumping like monkeys.”

In response to these comments, Galatasaray issued a formal statement expressing their intent to pursue criminal charges against Mourinho for what they deemed racist remarks.

The club’s announcement highlighted that the words attributed to Mourinho were not only offensive but specifically targeted towards the Turkish people, creating a significant uproar within the football community.

Drogba, who not only donned the famous yellow and red jersey of Galatasaray but also shared a professional relationship with Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea, took to social media platform X on Wednesday to vigorously defend the 62-year-old manager.

In his heartfelt message, Drogba referred to Mourinho as his “dad,” revealing a deep level of respect and camaraderie.

Drogba wrote, “Dear @GalatasaraySK, You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!”

He addressed the recent accusations directed towards Mourinho, emphasizing, “We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.

“I’ve seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you, I have known Jose for 25 years, and he is not a racist—history (past and recent) is there to prove it.”

Drogba urged fans to redirect their focus, tweeting, “Let’s channel our energy into supporting our remarkable players, our brilliant lions, and strive to win the league so we can get closer to that coveted fifth star.” He concluded his defence with a touch of incredulity: “How can my ‘Dad’ be a racist? Come on, guys.”