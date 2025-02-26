Edo Police Arrest Pastor, One Other Over Ritual Murder Of Seven-Year-Old Boy

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Pastor Ijebor Simon (45 years) and Destiny Okojabhole (23 years), in connection with the gruesome murder of seven-year-old Evans Okojabhole in Irrua, Edo Central.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, the father of the deceased, John Okhojibole, reported the horrifying incident after his son’s mutilated body was discovered in a bush close to their house, 24 hours after he was declared missing.

“The unfortunate incident was reported on February 22, 2025, at about 13:45 hours when the remains of his seven-year-old son, Evans Okojabhole, was sighted with his stomach ripped open, his feet severed from his ankle, and some fingers cut off and dumped in the bush close to their house,” Yamu said.

He added that police operatives at Irrua Divisional Headquarters arrested the two suspects, who have now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) in Benin City for further interrogation.

Vigilante Commander Murdered On His Farm

In a separate development, the police also arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a vigilante commander, Victor Ogedengbe (50 years), on his farm in Erah Camp, Owan East Local Government Area.

Yamu stated that the Chairman of Owan East LGA reported the killing at Afuze Police Division on February 25, 2025, at about 07:30 hours, alleging that suspected herdsmen attacked and killed Ogedengbe while he was working on his farm.

Following an immediate investigation, police operatives arrested three suspects – Ibrahim Agboje (King), Yakubu Abudulkareem, and Kareem Audu, all of Erah Community. They have also been transferred to the SCID in Benin City for further investigation.

Tightened Security Over Uzanu Killings

Meanwhile, Yamu revealed that security measures have been strengthened in Uzanu and surrounding areas following the recent killing of two men by suspected herdsmen in Okpekpe Community while they were working on their farms.

“The Commissioner of Police, Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, has ordered a review of security deployment in the area to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent future attacks,” Yamu stated.

The police command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and called on the general public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“We appreciate the support from the general public and appeal for more cooperation from the good people of Edo State to ‘See Something, Say Something’,” Yamu added.