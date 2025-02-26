‘Do Your Businesses Peacefully, Lawfully’ – Olubadan Urges Igbos

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has encouraged the Igbo community residing in the historic city to pursue their economic endeavours without apprehension.

While commending their economic contribution to the Oyo State capital, the monarch cautioned the Igbo people to continue to carry out their businesses, and social and religious activities peacefully and lawfully.

Naija News reports that this statement was made during a courtesy visit by members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Oyo State chapter, at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Speaking through the Agba Akin Balogun of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Rafiu Emiola Onideure, Oba Olakulehin emphasized that the economic contributions of the Igbo people are highly valued, not only in Ibadanland but throughout Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The monarch reaffirmed his dedication to fostering harmonious relations among the diverse ethnic groups within the ancient city.

He also urged other non-indigenes in Ibadanland to follow the positive example set by the members of the group.

“I implore you to continue with your business, social and religious activities peacefully and lawfully at all times as you have done in the past for the progress of Ibadanland.

“The contributions of the Igbos to commerce, trade and business in Ibadanland is worthy of commendation and well appreciated by all and sundry as it is a significant contributor to the Oyo State economy and by extension our nation,” the traditional ruler said.

On his part, the Coordinator of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for the Oyo State Chapter, Hon. Tallest Innocent, who also serves as the Special Assistant for Community Relations to Governor Seyi Makinde, conveyed his appreciation to the traditional ruler and the Olubadan-in-Council for the gracious welcome extended to them during their courtesy visit.

He noted that their purpose for visiting the Olubadan’s palace was to formally introduce the newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to the monarch.