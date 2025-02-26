Court Upholds Expulsion Of PDP South-East Ex-Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has upheld the expulsion of Ali Odefa, the former National Vice Chairman (South-East) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday by Justice Hilary I. O. Oshomah in suit number FHC/CS/AI/227/2024, affirming that Odefa’s expulsion by his ward executive in December 2024 was valid.

The court ruled in favour of the PDP Oguduokwor Ward Executive, which had expelled Odefa on December 12, 2024, following a disciplinary committee’s recommendation that found him guilty of anti-party activities.

PDP South-East Leaders Ratify Odefa’s Removal

Naija News recalls that four weeks ago, PDP South-East stakeholders met at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja and ratified Odefa’s removal.

The meeting, convened by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, appointed Chidebere Ugwu as his replacement.

Naija News reports that the meeting saw the absence of some key stakeholders, including Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and senators from the South East zone.

Odefa’s expulsion from the PDP was earlier confirmed on December 12, 2024, by the Oguduokwor Ward executives following a recommendation by the party’s disciplinary committee.

The committee had found him guilty of engaging in anti-party activities.