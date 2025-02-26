CAN Gets New Chairman For Northern States Including FCT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appointed new executives for the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Rev. Joseph Hayab taking on the role of Chairman.

This newly elected leadership will manage the association’s activities for the upcoming five-year term.

In his acceptance address following the uncontested election held in Abuja, Hayab reiterated his dedication to principles of integrity, unity, and transparency.

He stressed that his administration would prioritize service to the Christian community and the nation, rather than being motivated by greed.

“We will not allow greed to take over our conscience. We will always be proud of you, and we will make you proud. I want my children to grow up and be proud of their father, son, and son-in-law with integrity,” he said.

He emphasized that CAN serves as an organization dedicated to Christians, believers, and the unity and advancement of Nigeria.

He assured the members that under his leadership, there would be an emphasis on dialogue and collaboration among churches of various denominations.

Hayab recognized the efforts of the previous leadership and encouraged them to extend their support to the new administration.

He urged Christian leaders to honour leadership transitions and to refrain from conflicts during the handover process.

“This was not a coup. It was simply a day for them to leave. If we start respecting leadership transitions, we will set a good example for others. Unlike the political class that seeks tenure elongation, we will serve our term and leave,” he stated.

He also underscored the church’s role in promoting truth, peace, and unity, assuring that CAN would engage constructively with the government without hostility.

“We will speak truth to power, but we are not enemies of the government. We want every administration to succeed, and we will contribute to that success by offering honest counsel,” he added.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, congratulated the new CAN leadership and reiterated the importance of religious harmony.

He stressed the government’s commitment to supporting the country’s Christian and Muslim communities.

“Mr. President is not a religious bigot. What he promised Muslims, he has also done for Christians. We have ensured that chairmen from all states can participate in pilgrimages free of charge. Nigeria remains one indivisible entity, and we must stay together,” he said.

He further urged prayers for the country’s leadership, adding that his office would continue to promote interfaith relations in line with the president’s vision.

Naija News reports that some newly elected officials include Rev. Dr. Jonah Samson TEKAN (ECWA, FCT), Secretary: Bishop Mohammed Naga (PFN/CPFN, Borno State), and Assistant Secretary Ven. Tajudeen Azeeze Afolabi (OAIC Bloc, Zamfara State),

Treasurer: Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo (CSN Bloc, Plateau State), and Director, National Issues: Pastor Dr. Simon A.S Dolly (CCN Bloc, Nasarawa State)

The new leadership has pledged to strengthen CAN’s presence in Abuja, ensuring Northern CAN is more visible nationally.