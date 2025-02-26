Breaking: Dangote Crashes Petrol Price For The Second Time In One Month (See New Price)

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a ₦65 reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Naija News learnt that the reduction in the ex-depot price from ₦890 to ₦825 per litre will take effect from 27th February 2025.

This marks the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of ₦60 earlier in the month

According to Dangote, the price adjustment was designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season while supporting President Bola Tinubu’s economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.

More to come…