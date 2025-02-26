$4.5 Billion Fraud: Judge Refuses To Withdraw From Emefiele’s Ongoing Trial

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has rejected a request to step down from the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that Emefiele’s legal team, led by Olalekan Ojo (SAN), accused the judge of bias and urged him to recuse himself from further proceedings.

The request was made during Monday’s hearing at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos. Justice Oshodi had adjourned the case until February 26, 2025, to rule on whether he will step down.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Oshodi stated that the defence’s claims of bias were baseless and lacked sufficient evidence to warrant his withdrawal from the case.

However, the prosecution, represented by Rotimi Oyedepo from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), opposed the application, asserting that the trial had been conducted fairly.

After considering the arguments and relevant legal references, Justice Oshodi concluded that the recusal request had no merit and subsequently dismissed it.

Emefiele is facing 19 counts, including abuse of office, receiving gratification, and corrupt demands, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).