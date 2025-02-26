Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 26th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1475 and sell at ₦1485 on Tuesday 25th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1475 Selling Rate ₦1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1505 Lowest Rate ₦1495

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

MultiChoice is reportedly set to increase the monthly subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv packages, with the popular Compact bouquet rising from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, industry sources have confirmed.

This development comes almost a year after the company’s last price review and follows the continuous depreciation of the naira, rising inflation, and increased energy costs.

Subscribers to DStv Compact, Access, and Family bouquets, which make up a significant portion of MultiChoice’s user base, will all be affected by the adjustments.

DStv Compact: ₦15,700 → ₦19,000

DStv Family: ₦9,300 → ₦11,000

DStv Access: ₦5,100 → ₦6,000

DStv Premium & Compact+: Also set for increases (exact figures yet to be confirmed).

For GOtv users, the Value and Plus packages will also see changes:

GOtv Value: ₦3,600 → ₦3,900

GOtv Plus: ₦4,850 → ₦5,800