Bandits Will Be Paid To Release Them – El-Rufai Reacts To Kidnap Of 37 In Kaduna

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has decried the operative measures of the federal government in the fight against banditry.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the abductions of Wakilin Fulani of Janjala, Alhaji Atah Adamu Wakili, a nursing mother and 37 other residents of Janjala Community, in Kagarko council area of Kaduna State.

A source told Daily Trust that the bandits invaded the community on Sunday, wearing army uniforms. The source added that the bandits went from house to house in their operation and rustled cows.

“It was at about 10 pm on Sunday, when I received a phone call that the Wakilin Fulani of Janjala alongside his wives and his eldest son, Abubakar including 37 other villagers were abducted by the bandits.

“Until around 11:23 pm when one of the villagers told me that some troops from Kagarko came into Janjala and were shooting into the air but by then, the bandits had fled with their victims including the rustled cows,” the source said.

Reacting to a tweet from an 𝕏 user, who lamented that the government had yet to go after the bandits to rescue the victims, El-Rufai responded that the government would pay the bandits to secure the victims’ release.

On his 𝕏 handle, he wrote: “Don’t worry, the bandits will be paid to release them early, and then the NSA will hand the victims over to the state government in colorful ceremony. Propaganda trumps sensible governance.

“The terrorists, thus further financially empowered, will purchase even more sophisticated weapons and abduct even more people in Kaduna and elsewhere……that is the new ‘modus operandi’ of the geniuses in charge of our state these days.”