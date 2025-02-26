APC Rakes In ₦350 Million From Anambra Governorship Nomination Form Sales

The All Progressives Congress (APC) generated ₦350 million from the sale of its nomination and expression of interest forms in preparation for the governorship primary election in Anambra State, scheduled for April 5.

At least seven individuals aspiring for the governorship position acquired the ₦50 million forms before the deadline, which was set for Tuesday, February 25.

The seven candidates who purchased the forms include Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukuma Umeoji, Paul Chukwuma, Onunkwo Obinna, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

Nevertheless, only four of these aspirants have submitted their completed forms, Naija News learnt.

An earlier announcement from the National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, indicated that the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, along with delegate forms, commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 25.

“There will be a screening of aspirants from March 7 to 8, while publication of screening results starts from March 10.

“Delegates congress will hold on April 2, Primary election April 5, ratification of governorship election results by congress April 6, submission of list of nominated candidates to the NWC April 8.

“However, while the commencement of the campaign by the APC begins June 11, the final day of the campaign / grand finale takes place on November 6,” the announcement reads.