APC Dismisses Claims Of One-Man Rule, Says Party Is United And Stronger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims that the ruling party operates as a “one-man show,” insisting that it remains united, inclusive, and fully supportive of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The reaction comes after former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, accused the party of losing focus and failing to hold regular leadership meetings.

El-Rufai had alleged that the APC’s internal organs were no longer functioning effectively, adding that the party had drifted from its founding principles.

However, speaking after the APC National Caucus Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, dismissed the allegations, stating that the APC is stronger than ever and has maintained its democratic structure.

‘APC Is United And Fully Behind Tinubu’

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Uzodimma emphasized that the APC’s leadership operates inclusively, ensuring representation across all six geopolitical zones.

“APC is a very large political party with executives at all levels. I don’t know what the meaning of inclusivity is when the six geopolitical zones are represented,” Uzodimma said.

He further stressed that the party remains fully behind the government and continues to play its role in strengthening democracy.

The Imo State Governor stated, “Our party is united, stronger, focused, and supportive of the government. We need to celebrate our own.

“The government is heavily supported by the APC, and from time to time, we must show that we are behind the government.

“We have our internal mechanism for selection and executing democracy. Why are we winning all these elections? It’s because we have demonstrated high capacity and respect for democracy.”

‘APC Is The Envy Of Other Parties’

The Imo governor also noted that the party has improved in revenue generation, which has enhanced its ability to invest in infrastructure, social change, and economic development.

“The APC remains the party to beat and the envy of other political parties, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” Uzodimma declared.

He pointed to the presence of governors from different parts of the country at the APC Caucus Meeting as proof of the party’s unity.

Uzodinma added, “You see the governor of Lagos, the governor of Edo, the governor of Sokoto. We are represented across the board.”

The APC Caucus Meeting was presided over by President Bola Tinubu, marking his first national caucus meeting since assuming office in May 2023.