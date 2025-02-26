Akume Sends Message To Northern Politicians Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has urged northern politicians to uphold the zoning principle in the country.

There have being reports that some politicians, including, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, are strategizing to take power in the 2027 presidential polls.

Speaking in Bauchi at the 11th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Awards, the SGF, who was represented by his chief of staff, Christopher Tarkaa, insisted that respecting zoning agreements was crucial for fostering unity and ensuring equitable representation across all regions.

“The principle of zoning has been instrumental in maintaining Nigeria’s fragile balance,” Akume said, urging political actors to prioritise national cohesion over personal ambitions.

He assured of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring social justice and equity among the country’s regions and said that Nigeria’s unity in diversity remains its most excellent resource for promoting national development and cohesion.

“This is evident in creating regional commissions to promote and facilitate faster development at the grassroots.

“Indeed, the North has played a critical role in Nigeria’s corporate existence. As such, I urge us all not to do anything that would jeopardise the unity of Nigeria. I state this because of my love for the North and this country. With due respect to my seniors and contemporaries, we must do everything to avoid the experiences of Somalia, Libya and Iraq.

“I passionately appeal to you, my brothers of Northern Nigeria, to stand with President Bola Tinubu for the development and unity of this country. The president means well for Nigeria,” he said.