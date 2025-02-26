Air Peace Speaks On Chairman, Onyema 24-Hour Stranded Report

Nigerian airline, Air Peace has dismissed a report on some social media platforms claiming that its Chairman, Allen Onyema, was stranded for over 24 hours at the Ekiti State airport due to navigational problems.

Issuing a rebuttal, the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, insisted that the report was false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to damage its reputation.

He clarified that the aircraft scheduled to transport Onyema from Ekiti to Lagos on Saturday evening could not land due to heavy rainfall and the flight was rerouted to Lagos, a standard procedure under adverse weather.

The airline emphasised that this incident was unrelated to any inadequacies at the Ekiti airport. It also denied reports that an Air Peace pilot executed a “risky manoeuvre” to depart Ekiti, describing the claim as an “outright fabrication.”

It stressed that the company adheres strictly to international safety standards and would never compromise on safety protocols.

The airline reiterated that safety is a non-negotiable priority and a “fundamental precondition” for all operations and reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining safety while dismissing any insinuation of operational negligence.

Meanwhile, security operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have arrested three passengers aboard an Air Peace flight from London.

Naija News understands that the trio were engaged in disruptive behaviour that endangered the safety of the flight, passengers, and crew.

The disturbance began when two individuals, identified as Adedigba and Ashibogu, originally seated in Economy Class, unlawfully occupied Business Class seats and refused multiple directives from the crew to return to their assigned seats. They forced their way into Business Class without authorisation.

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the unruly passengers remained defiant, creating a tense atmosphere onboard.

In addition to disregarding crew instructions, the individuals openly consumed a bottle of rum they had brought onboard. A third passenger, identified as Iwonze, joined in drinking and displayed further disruptive behaviour, exacerbating security concerns. Their actions raised serious safety issues, prompting the captain to leave the cockpit to assess the situation personally before returning as a precautionary measure.

Recognising the potential threat, the flight crew alerted security agencies in Nigeria ahead of arrival. Upon landing, law enforcement officials took the individuals into custody for further investigation.

Air Peace reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and adherence to global aviation standards. The airline emphasised that disruptive behaviour would not be tolerated and assured the public of its continued efforts to uphold security and order on all flights

The airline also commended its crew for their professionalism in handling the incident and preventing escalation.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, with legal action expected to follow.