Adeleke Vows Justice For Slain PDP Members, Decries Political Violence

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has condoled with the family of slain Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, Ismailia Ibrahim and Kasali Adebayo, who were murdered in Ilesa West.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor called for calm, adding that legal efforts will be explored to get justice for the family.

Governor Adeleke, who condemned the reprehensible attacks on PDP members allegedly by violent actors in the All Progressives Congress (APC), commiserated with the immediate families of the deceased, the PDP family and everyone touched by their unfortunate passage,

He fumed that killing for the sake of political control is barbaric and should be avoided for the sake of peace and stability.

The statement reads, “I commiserate with their families, PDP members in Ilesa West and beyond over this irreparable loss. I also urge those affected by this terrible incident not to take laws into their hands as we will explore every legal option to bring their killers to justice.

“I want to reiterate my call to all residents of Osun to give peace a chance as no life is worth the ephemeral nature of power. We must do away with any form of violence because it will do no one any good. I pray for the repose of the souls of Messrs Ismaila and Kasali, and everyone lost to the needless bloodletting by those who want to take power through the back door. May peace of God be upon our homes and our dear state. Amin.”