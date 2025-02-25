Your Call For Alliance Unwarranted – Ex-Reps Member Tells El-Rufai

A former member of the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, has slammed Nasir El-Rufai following his criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, in an interview on Monday, said President Tinubu has failed to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

Reacting in a statement made available to reporters, Sunny-Goli, a former representative of Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, stated that President Tinubu inherited a troubled economy and security issues, but has been steadfast in addressing them.

“With due respect to former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, his call for a Northern-South-South alliance is unwarranted, especially when predicated on rescuing Nigeria, as he has suggested.

“It is no secret that this administration inherited a troubled economy and security issues, but through bold policy measures, we are making progress. The Nigerian Armed Forces are intensifying efforts against insurgents, restoring the nation to a path of peace and progress,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain called on the former Kaduna Governor to withhold his ambition till 2031.

“I would advise Malam El Rufai to wait until 2031 if he has ambitions for the nation’s highest office and not involve the South-South region in his political pursuits.

“While he has a right to his ambitions, the timing and context of his statement were inappropriate, particularly during a condolence visit to a late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark’s residence, which should have been solely to sympathize with the bereaved family,” he stated.

Sunny-Goli commended the President’s effort including the people of Niger Delta in his administration. He added that the region would continue to support President Tinubu’s administration.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the South-South region is well-represented in President Tinubu’s administration, with sons and daughters of the region holding significant positions. This indicates the region’s close relationship with the President.

“For instance, Chief Nyesom Wike is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, marking the first time since 1976 that a Southerner holds this position.

“Other key positions include Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Heineken Lokpobiri as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as MD of the NDDC, Felix Omatsola Ogbe as Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Abubakar Momoh as Minister of Regional Development, Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and our esteemed First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu, among many others.

“I believe the South-South could not ask for a better deal at this time. Perhaps in 2031, we can discuss an alliance, but for now, we fully support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.