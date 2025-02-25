Your Book Is A Reference For Criminals – Vatsa Slams Babangida

The family of late Gen. Mamman Jiya Vatsa, has described the recently released autobiography of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) as a “collection of distorted facts and a reference book for criminals.”

Naija News reports that Vatsa was executed in 1986 for allegedly plotting a coup against Babangida.

Speaking to newsmen in Minna, the family’s spokesperson and a cousin of the late General, Jonathan Vatsa condemned Babangida’s claim that Vatsa’s killing was justified due to evidence implicating him in a coup.

“General babangida is a man that has lost in the affairs of honor over the many lies contained in his belated autobiography book.

“Babangida’s book is a bunch of lies and blackmails. It’s a collection of distorted facts that cannot be a reference book for young and upcoming generations but rather for criminals,” Vatsa said.

He questioned Babangida’s identity, citing his admission of changing his name from Badamosi to Babangida to associate with the northern region.

“Northerners don’t bear the name Badamosi; it’s synonymous with the South-West people,” Vatsa said.

The former Niger State APC publicity secretary accused Babangida of lying about the June 12 election annulment, stating that it was Babangida’s decision, not General Sani Abacha’s.

“How can he lie that Abacha annulled the election when he was in control as Head of State?

“Unfortunately the man he accused of annulling the June 12 and all the actors in the June 12 controversy are no more today to tell their own story and that is why no serious minded individual should take the book serious,” the Vatsa family spokesman added.

He further lamented that even in death, Babangida has refused to allow late General Vatsa and his family have peace.

“IBB is still troubling the dead man and his entire family. Well people have seen the end of our brother, but Babangida doesn’t know how he will end.

“Our joy is that the reactions of Nigerians after the so-called book presentation shows that the killing of late General Vatsa was done out of envy, malice and hatred.”