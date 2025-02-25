You Can Only Fool Idiots, All Your Anger Is Because Tinubu Denied You A Ministerial Position – Adeyanju Knocks El-Rufai

Nigerian lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju has claimed that former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai is angry because President Bola Tinubu failed to give him a ministerial position

Recall that during an interview on Arise News, El-rufai criticized President Bola Tinubu, the present administration and some key elements in the government.

He claimed that Tinubu did not want him in his cabinet, exonerating members of the National Assembly, who actually screened him out.

Naija News recalls that in August 2023, the Senate withheld the confirmation of the former governor as Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, citing security reports from the State Security Service for the action.

But El-rufai said the “security thing was a good excuse they used. Since then, has anyone released that report telling us the security issue?”

He also alleged that the National Security Adviser, (NSA) to the president, Nuhu Ribadu was behind a plot to tarnish his reputation.

Reacting to El-Rufai’s claims via a post on Facebook, Adeyanju insisted that the politician has no love for Nigeria, adding that his anger is centred around what he was denied.

He said, “Nigerian politicians can only fool idiots, not me. All the noise-making and anger of El-rufai is because Tinubu denied him a ministerial position.

“They don’t love Nigeria, it’s about self and nothing else.”