Yahaya Bello’s ₦80.2 Billion Fraud Trial: American International School Fees, Kogi Govt Accounts Admitted As Evidence

The ₦80.2 billion fraud trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, continued on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presenting two witnesses and tendering multiple financial documents as evidence.

Naija News gathered that the documents the court admitted were the statement of account of the Kogi State Government House and the account records of the American International School, Abuja, where Bello’s children are enrolled.

The EFCC had earlier alleged that shortly before the end of his tenure, Bello paid $760,000 in advance school fees for his children at the American International School, Abuja (AISA).

The commission further claimed that during the course of its investigation into the alleged ₦80.2 billion fraud, the school refunded the amount to the EFCC.

Bank Officials Testify, Court Admits Key Financial Records

At the Monday hearing, the prosecution, led by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), called the second prosecution witness, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, to testify under subpoena.

Abimbola was asked to present four sets of financial records, which were subsequently tendered in evidence. These included:

– The account opening package and statement of account of the Kogi State Government House (January 1, 2016 – January 31, 2024).

– The account opening package and statement of account of the American International School, Abuja (September 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020).

– The statement of account of one Macelina Njoku (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022). The documents were admitted by the court without objection from the defence team.

Following the submission of the documents, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case to March 6 and 7, 2025, for the continuation of trial.

Bello, who faces 19-count charges bordering on alleged money laundering, has pleaded not guilty to all allegations levelled against him.