What Must Be Done To Ensure Credible Elections In West Africa – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has stated that independent electoral commissions and unbiased security forces are the bedrock of credible elections.

He argued that these factors are key to conducting credible elections in the West African sub-region.

Jonathan made this statement on Tuesday, in Abuja during his address at a two-day Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa.

The theme of the conference was ‘Strengthening Democratic Processes in West Africa: Lessons from 2024 Elections and Prospects for Future Elections.’

According to him, “We must invest in building the capacity of these institutions and safeguarding their independence from political interference.”

He emphasised that the success or failure of any election depends on two critical agencies: the electoral management body and the police.

“The stability of a democracy is strongly tied to how its elections are conducted and policed,” Jonathan stated.

He warned that if elections are not properly managed by security personnel, who must be fair and just, the credibility of the process and governance could be undermined.

Making further recommendations, Jonathan stressed the need for regular reviews of electoral laws to address emerging challenges and incorporate best practices.

He also urged the increased use of technology, noting that while human interference sometimes frustrates its application, automation enhances transparency, efficiency, and public confidence.