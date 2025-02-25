‘We Will Give This Country A Tax Law That Is Workable’ – Senate Finance Chair Pledges Practical Tax Reforms At Public Hearing

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, has assured Nigerians that the ongoing public hearing on four tax reform bills is a transparent and inclusive process designed to produce effective and constitutionally sound legislation.

Speaking in an interview before the hearing, Senator Musa emphasized that all stakeholders, including those with differing perspectives, had been given the platform to express their views.

Reaffirming the committee’s commitment to a thorough review, he stated: “We will give this country a tax law that is workable. Every presentation is being carefully reviewed, and after today, we will enter a three-day retreat where we will consult with experts and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation. Our goal is to ensure the final act aligns with the constitution and serves the best interests of Nigerians.”

Senator Musa reiterated that all recommendations would be carefully considered to develop a tax law that meets national needs.

He also highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s economic vision of growing Nigeria’s economy to one trillion naira, stressing that tax reforms would be instrumental in achieving this target.

Additionally, he underscored the long-term impact of the proposed reforms, stating: “The legislation must outlive us all. Even as lawmakers, we will be bound by the laws we create. The priority is to ensure Nigerians see this as a true reflection of what a fair and effective tax system should be.”