‘Victor Osimhen Agrees Jose Mourinho Is Racist’

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen seems to have agreed that Portuguese legendary coach, Jose Mourinho is a racist as he endorsed his club, Galatasaray’s anti-racism statement directed at the Fenerbahce’s coach.

A controversy arose after Galatasaray issued a statement condemning Jose Mourinho’s remarks made during a post-match interview after their tense 0-0 draw.

In the interview, Mourinho expressed his approval of a foreign referee officiating the match, specifically praising Slovene referee, Slavko Vincic for delivering a “top performance.”

He elaborated on this by recounting his interaction with the referee after the game, thanking him for his efforts. However, he made a controversial comment towards the fourth official, a Turkish referee, suggesting that if he were to officiate the game, it would lead to disaster.

When questioned about a questionable challenge early in the match, Mourinho harshly criticized the officiating approach of a Turkish referee, implying that a yellow card would have been issued too readily, particularly after what he described as a “big dive” from the opposing team, with their bench reacting by “jumping around like monkeys.”

In response to these remarks, Galatasaray said, “Today, his discourse has escalated. We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho.”

Amidst the unfolding drama, Victor Osimhen took to his Instagram story to share an anti-racism message while tagging his club.

Interestingly, Mourinho had previously taken a subtle jab at Osimhen after his surprising transfer to Galatasaray last summer, suggesting that the forward “dives too much,” perhaps indicating that this prior conflict may have motivated Osimhen’s supportive gesture towards his club.

During the match itself, Osimhen made a keep-quiet gesture towards Jose Mourinho after the striker’s penalty appeal was ruled out.

Ultimately, the rivals were forced to settle for a stalemate, a result that favours Galatasaray as they maintain a six-point lead over their nearest competitors in the Turkish league standings.

With just twelve matches left to play, Fenerbahce face a challenging task ahead if they hope to take the championship title away from the current leaders.