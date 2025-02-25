‘Victor Boniface Not Leaving Bayer Leverkusen For Newcastle United’

There has been no communication between Premier League club, Newcastle United and Bundesliga champions. Bayer Leverkusen regarding the signature of Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface.

Contrary to earlier reports, German media outlet BILD reported that Bayer Leverkusen are not under any pressure to part ways with Victor Boniface.

Recent speculations suggested that Newcastle had an opportunity to acquire the 24-year-old striker during the summer transfer window, with Boniface reportedly being presented as a potential signing for the Magpies.

Despite this, insiders reveal that Boniface is content at Bayer Leverkusen. Following a dramatic near-transfer to Al-Nassr, which fell through at the last moment, the striker demonstrated his commitment to his current club by scoring in consecutive Bundesliga matches against 1. FC Köln and TSG Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach, Xabi Alonso, affirmed that the Nigerian star has remained unfazed by his failed transfer to the Saudi Pro League, stating, “These things happen.”

He further noted, “We had discussions before this transfer window commenced. Victor was indeed open to exploring transfer possibilities, but he’s found happiness here. I don’t believe this situation will weigh heavily on him. He’ll adjust his mindset and embrace the idea of continuing with us, viewing his position positively and striving to solidify his spot on the team.”

Boniface, who made the switch to Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for a fee of €20 million, recently extended his contract until 2029, solidifying his status as one of the club’s top earners.

He has had an impressive first season with Leverkusen, netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists across 34 appearances, contributing significantly to the club’s remarkable accomplishment of clinching both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal.

Despite experiencing some injury challenges this season, Boniface has still managed to find the back of the net seven times in just 13 league appearances.