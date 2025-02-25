US Releases 2025 Visa Waiver List, Excludes UK, Nigeria, Others

The United States government on Monday released the 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) list, detailing the countries whose citizens can travel to the US without a visa for up to 90 days.

Naija News gathered the United Kingdom was excluded from the programme but remains eligible under specific conditions. Notably, no African country, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, made the list.

While most of the participating nations remained unchanged, Romania was added, marking a significant update to the programme.

What Is The Visa Waiver Programme?

According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the VWP allows citizens of participating countries to visit the United States for tourism or business without needing a visa.

However, travellers must obtain prior approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before embarking on their journey.

“Travellers must have a valid ESTA approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa,” the US agency stated.

The US government has tightened security checks, prioritising countries with strong diplomatic ties and border security standards.

This year’s update aims to simplify visa-free entry for eligible travellers, facilitating business, tourism, and transit travel into the United States.

Currently, 40 countries are on the 2025 Visa Waiver Programme list, allowing their citizens to travel to the US without a visa.

See the full list below:

1. Andorra,

2. Australia,

3. Austria,

4. Belgium,

5. Chile,

6. Czech Republic,

7. Croatia,

8. Denmark,

9. Estonia,

10. Finland,

11. France,

12. Germany,

13. Greece,

14. Hungary,

15. Iceland,

16. Ireland,

17. Italy,

18. Israel

19. Norway,

20. Poland,

21. Portugal,

22. San Marino,

23. Singapore,

24. Slovakia,

25. Japan,

26. Slovenia,

27. Latvia,

28. South Korea,

29. Liechtenstein,

30. Spain,

31. Lithuania,

32. Sweden,

33. Luxembourg,

34. Switzerland,

35. Malta,

36. Netherlands,

37. New Zealand,

38. Qatar,

39. Romania

40. Monaco