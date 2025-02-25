Tragedy As Groom, Bride’s Sister Die In Road Accident 30 Minutes Before Wedding

Tragedy struck in the Boto area, Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State recently following the death of a groom, Abba Musa and the elder sister of the bride, Maryam Sulieman, just about thirty minutes before the wedding ceremony.

Naija News understands both individuals lost their lives in a car accident.

The development has thrown the families and the entire community into deep shock and gloom.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred while the victims were en route to the ceremony from Murno, a community which lies about 5km away from Boto.

A brother of the groom, Saminu Boto, who spoke with Leadership, described the incident as an unimaginable loss which has thrown everyone into deep shock.

“It’s an unimaginable loss. The entire community is mourning,” he said. The families of the victims are in deep shock, with relatives and friends struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.”

He said the bride, Raihanatu Suleiman, and the entire family have been drowned in mourning following the tragic accident with the family house which was a centre of preparations, now turned into a centre of tears and wailing.

“The dual tragedy has cast a shadow over the community, with many residents calling it one of the saddest days in recent memory,” Boto said.

It is understood that both deceased were buried following Islamic rites shortly after the accident.