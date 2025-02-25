Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 25th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 25th February, 2025

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday said he was not rejected by the National Assembly as a ministerial nominee.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, while speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, said President Bola Tinubu simply “changed his mind on the nomination”

“The president begged me publicly to come and serve in his government. After two months of negotiations, we finally agreed that he would nominate me as minister. I think along the line, either the president changed his mind. Please don’t believe the story that the NASS rejected me; the National Assembly has nothing to do with this. The president didn’t want me in his cabinet,” he said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he would set up a committee to align the proposed national population census budget to the government’s present financial realities.

He stated this on Monday at a meeting at the Statehouse with officials of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Recall that Nigeria last held a national population and housing census in November 2006.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) must be part of the review.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring accurate and reliable figures from the national census to strengthen development planning and improve Nigerians’ living conditions through more efficient social security.

The National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, and some other members briefed the President.

President Tinubu noted that government incentives, such as the sale and distribution of fertilisers, could be easily improved with more reliable data and demographics.

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended Senator Kawu Sumaila, who represents Kano South Senatorial District, along with three other prominent party members over alleged anti-party activities.

Those suspended include Ali Madakin Gini, Sani Abdullahi Rogo and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

Naija News reports that the state chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, announced the suspension during a press briefing in Kano on Monday.

He stated that the affected members, despite being elected under the NNPP platform, had engaged in actions that contradict the party’s principles and objectives.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed Federal Controllers of Works across the country not to allow contractors to scarify, where the existing pavement structures were stable, but to mill and overlay the asphalt.

Naija News reports that Umahi said such measures would significantly reduce the cost of construction, guarantee longevity, as well as improve the delivery time of road projects.

In a statement from the Ministry’s spokesman, Mohammed Ahmed; the Minister gave the directive after inspecting some ongoing road projects in Lagos and Ogun State.

He demanded that they immediately report back to the site for active construction work, refund the money, or face legal action, as well as financial embarrassment by the Federal Government.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has given a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw services across the country over the non-payment of bridging claims amounting to ₦100 billion.

The Chairman of the IPMAN Depot Chairmen Forum, Yahaya Alhasan, disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He disclosed that the Nigerian government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) has failed to clear its ₦100 billion bridging debt owed to petrol marketers 40 days after promising to do so in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He revealed that Northern depots, comprising the Jos depot, Gusau depot, Minna depot, Suleja depot, Kaduna depot, Kano depot, Gombe depot, Yola depot, and Maiduguri depot, have become completely grounded due to this lingering debt.

The federal government has postponed the National Council for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy meeting earlier scheduled to be held in Osun State.

Naija News reports that the meeting, previously scheduled to hold between February 25 and 27, 2025, was postponed due to the uncertainty and security situation in Osun State over the conduct of local government elections in the state.

A memo from the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, on behalf of the Minister, Mohammed Idris, which was addressed to State Commissioners, Directors of MDAs, Heads of Departments/Units, and key stakeholders, confirmed the postponement of the council meeting.

The memo added that a new date would be communicated to the stakeholders.

Naija News reports Osun State has been embroiled in political uncertainty over the local government crisis in the state.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa is set to serve a four-year term as the democratically elected Governor of Ondo State following his official inauguration.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Monday, 24th February 2025, following his victory at the polls in which he contested as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital.

Naija News reports Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his running mate, Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

Recall Aiyedatiwa, who was the Deputy Governor of the State, first assumed the governorship position, following the demise of his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died in office.

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has announced the pardon of 43 convicts in Ondo State.

The governor made the announcement during his speech shortly after his inauguration on Monday.

Kidnappers of the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, have threatened to kill him if the ₦100 million ransom is not paid by 3 pm on Monday, 24 February 2025.

Naija News reports that Ojajuni made this known in a video which surfaced online while desperately pleading with Nigerians for help.

In the video, an AK-47 can be seen being pointed at Ojajuni’s chest as he appeals to the public for financial assistance to secure his release.

Recall that Ojajuni, was shot and abducted by kidnappers in Abuja.

The Afenifere group, in a statement through its National Secretary, Abiodun Aderohunmu, disclosed that Ojajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the Nigerian Senate has not summoned the host of Brekete Family, Ahmad Isa, to appear before it, Naija News reports.

It is understood that an 𝕏 user, identified as Abu Bakar, had claimed the Senate summoned the Brekete Family host to appear before it on February 27, 2025, to answer questions regarding how he runs his activities at Brekete Family.

The netizen added that the Senate warned Isa that if he failed to honour their invitation, he would be considered to have committed an offence.

However, in a quick response, the media aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ahmed Tijani Ibn Mustapha, while quoting the earlier statement, denied any summon from the Senate.

According to Mustapha, reports about any summons to the Brekete Family radio host are contorted stories and misinformation.

Atalanta’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has reminded Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Ademola Lookman that his goalscoring form improved after arriving at the Italian side.

Coach Gasperini stated this amid what is perceived as an ongoing conflict between him and Ademola Lookman. The conflict escalated following Atalanta’s disappointing elimination from the UEFA Champions League, where frustrations peaked over Lookman’s failure to convert a crucial penalty during their home defeat to Club Brugge.

In the aftermath, Lookman stated that Gasperini’s comments regarding the missed penalty were disrespectful, highlighting the intense emotions that can arise in high-stakes football situations.

Fast forward to the dramatic 5-0 victory against Empoli in which Ademola Lookman scored twice, Gasperini took another opportunity to remind the Nigerian forward of the dual relationship they share.

While acknowledging Lookman’s contributions, he underscored the importance of the player’s commitment to the team.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.