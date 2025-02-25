Tinubu To Attend APC National Caucus Meeting Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will chair today’s National Caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, in an interview with The PUNCH.

“By the grace of God, the President will be there. He has already confirmed his attendance,” Basiru stated.

He also dismissed concerns that the Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, might be postponed again.

“No, nobody is postponing anything. The National Caucus and the NEC meetings will still be held Tuesday and Wednesday as scheduled,” he assured.

The meetings were initially set for September 11 and 12 last year but were indefinitely postponed without an official explanation. At the time, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had assured that a new date would be announced later.

Despite repeated inquiries, the APC remained silent on rescheduling the NEC meeting, with National Working Committee (NWC) members only stating that it would happen “very soon.”

However, a leaked memo signed by Basiru has now confirmed that the National Caucus meeting will take place today, February 25, at the Presidential Villa banquet hall, while the NEC meeting is set for February 26 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The memo stated: “Distinguished colleagues, kindly circulate the following to all party stakeholders in the states that the National Caucus of the party is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, at the Banquet of the Presidential Villa by 6 pm.

“The National Executive Committee is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, at the National Secretariat of the Party. Best regards.”

The sessions will be chaired by President Bola Tinubu, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and former President Muhammadu Buhari also expected to attend.

Other attendees include APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Senate President Dr. Godswill Akpabio, former Senate Presidents, past and present APC governors, former and serving Speakers of the House of Representatives, state party chairmen, the NWC, and other key stakeholders.

These meetings mark a significant moment for Ganduje, as they will be the first NEC and Caucus sessions since he assumed office as APC National Chairman.