Soludo’s Claim Of Striking Deal With Tinubu, APC Is Fraudulent – Okonkwo

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Obiora Okonkwo, has dismissed the claim that President Bola Tinubu and the opposition party in the state had agreed to return Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for a second term as Governor to work for the President’s reelection in 2027.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this known on Tuesday when he submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms.

The APC chieftain also said Soludo’s claims of Working for the APC and Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election were all lies, noting that the Governor worked for himself.

According to him, the President would have at least secured the constitutional 25 percent in the state if Soludo had worked for him.

Okonkwo added that Anambra has had the APGA government for over two decades, and during each election, the Governor would promise to give the APC presidential candidate 25 percent of the votes, but at the end of the day, they would not even see 1 percent.

He said, “This same person is again knocking the doors of the party in Abuja. He has proven in the past that he does not love the party.

“That claim is fraudulent. There is no payback time for him but Anambra people will pay him back for bad governance.

“Soludo claims he worked for Mr President during the elections but he did not. He worked for himself. We have it on good authority. There is a letter written by the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the APC to him, to pay a courtesy visit on him by Mr President during his campaign in Anambra. That letter was sent from Abuja to the state chairman and secretary of the party but each time the chief protocol officer at Government House gave them appointment to meet, but for 10 times he intentionally refused to meet with them, and for that reason, he could not meet the President for a handshake when he came for the campaigns.

“Allowing to him to win with the support of APC from Abuja, means plucking your eyes and giving it to him to see based on the promise that he will deliver 25 per cent and only delivered less than 1 percent . Why should you go for 25 per cent when an APC sitting Governor can make him win a landslide?

“Our party is being managed by seasoned politicians who will never fall into that APGA gimmick anymore. Our President is a true party man and know that he cannot sabotage the party or it’s candidate. We have heard that story but our message to Soludo is that we are not buying into that APGA gimmick. You cannot receive us forever. There is no such arrangements. We know that APGA was led by Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu who we all revere, but today, there is no APGA in Anambra state. So, we have had that story and it is just propaganda. Anambra is ready to connect to the centre and by that it will be easier to get the rest of the state in the zone for APC.”