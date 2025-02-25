‘Save Your Money And Energy, Tinubu Will Complete 8-Years’ – APC Chieftain Tells Opposition Parties

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tolu Bankole, has said President Bola Tinubu will secure his constitutional mandate of an eight-year tenure to complete his reforms and transformation of the country.

Naija News reports that there have been recent talks about the 2027 presidential election, with some leading opposition members already meeting on the possibility of forming an alliance against the ruling party.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, Bankola stated that there will be no vacancy in the Aso Rock till 2031, and the ruling party is not moved by threats of the opposition parties forming an alliance.

Bankole, the APC leader of Special Persons With Disability (PWD), stated that the 2027 presidential election approaches, it is evident that President Tinubu will secure a resounding victory over any opponent.

Bankole urged Nigerians to look beyond distraction and warned opposition parties and figures to channel their energy into constructive engagements in place of the futile attempts to discredit the legitimacy of Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “Save your money and energy; there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027. President Tinubu’s administration has implemented far-reaching economic reforms, setting Nigeria on a path of renewal and long-term prosperity.

“His policies, vision, and leadership are already yielding results, and his second term will consolidate these gains. Those who fantasise about truncating this established order are either ignorant of Nigeria’s political history or are deliberately sowing discord for selfish gains.

“Nigerian people can now see through their pretences, recognising their lack of preparation and commitment to national unity. Their misplaced and undeserved pseudo-appeal during the last election has been exposed as nothing more than a series of comical, whimsical, and outrageous political schemes.

“As the 2027 presidential election approaches, it is evident that President Tinubu will secure a resounding victory over any opponent. His remarkable commitment to Nigeria’s transformation speaks for itself. Those considering contesting should rethink their ambition, as there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027.

“The nation is on a path to renewed and sustainable glory under President Tinubu, and the vision for a prosperous Nigeria is becoming clearer for all to see.”