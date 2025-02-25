Rivers APC Denies Defection Of 27 Lawmakers, Accuses Governor Fubara Of Lawlessness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State chapter has dismissed claims that the 27 embattled lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the APC state chairman, Tony Okocha, insisted that the lawmakers never officially joined the party, despite widespread speculations.

Naija News reports that Okocha clarified that the December 2023 event at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, which many believed was a reception for the defecting lawmakers, was actually a celebration of the inauguration of the state executive council of the APC.

Regarding defection claims, Okocha stated categorically that he did not receive Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and his colleagues into the APC, adding that the lawmakers only attended the Polo Club event as friends.

“There was no intention to organize a reception for what we were not holding,” Okocha stated.

“We were inaugurated in Abuja, and we chose to organize a reception and thanksgiving for our members. It was not to receive the 27 lawmakers,” he explained.

He added, “We were misinterpreted to have received the 27 lawmakers into APC. That is not correct. We invited individual members of the Assembly. I have a relationship with them over time. We tried to woo them into the party. I was intentional in reaching out to them to join us. We would have counted it all joy if we had succeeded.”

Governor Fubara Accused Of Flouting Court Orders

Okocha also accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of continuously violating the rule of law, alleging that he had refused to obey court rulings.

He cited the Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho, which granted 15 reliefs in favor of Amaewhule and his group, but which the governor had allegedly ignored.

“We are disenchanted by the disrespect to the rule of law by the Governor. Justice James Omotosho granted 15 reliefs in his judgment, but the governor has refused to obey them,” he said.

Okocha also tackled the governor’s approach to the 2024 state budget, arguing that Fubara had no legal right to present it before what he described as a ‘three-man Assembly.’

“You cannot run the state without an annual budget. But the governor is doing so.

“You cannot present a budget before a three-man Assembly. The Appeal Court called it a ‘forum,’” Okocha stressed, referencing the crisis within the state legislature,” he said.

He urged both factions to respect the Supreme Court ruling when the matter is eventually decided.

“We wish that both parties in the case should be courageous enough to heed the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment when the time comes,” Okocha stated.