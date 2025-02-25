Rio Ferdinand Faults Jamie Carragher’s Comments Against AFCON

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand does not agree with the comments Jamie Carragher made about the significance of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher recently expressed concerns about the significance of AFCON, suggesting that it is not viewed as a major tournament. His remarks followed Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League, where Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah showcased his talent with a goal and an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai.

During a Sky Sports appearance, Carragher noted that Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year could be affected by his association with the Egyptian national team and Egypt’s historical struggles in the World Cup.

He remarked, “I think the problem is the fact he is with Egypt, and he probably is not playing in the major tournament [AFCON] as such or maybe doesn’t have a great chance of winning.”

Ferdinand disagreed with Carragher’s assessment in the latest episode of his podcast, describing the viewpoint as somewhat misinformed. He emphasized that such opinions may not reflect the sentiments of many players from African nations.

“I think that comment is representative of the majority of people out there. I don’t think that’s right,” he stated.

He went on to highlight the importance of the tournament to players and fans alike. “It’s a demand in their countries to win this,” he said, noting that while AFCON may not receive the same financial backing as competitions like the Euros, its value should not be undermined. “It’s a continent of immense talent contributing significantly to European football.”

In the wake of the discussion, Carragher called out Ferdinand for misunderstanding his comments, labelling him a “clown” on social media. He reiterated that he did not devalue AFCON but instead believed it could affect perceptions surrounding individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or.

Ferdinand responded with a call for greater recognition of AFCON’s prestige, urging FIFA to enhance its visibility and respect within the global football community. “If Salah won AFCON, that should carry weight when it comes to awards,” he noted, emphasizing the need for a shift in perspective regarding the tournament’s significance.