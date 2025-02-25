Rapper Odumodublvck Hospitalised After Surviving Car Crash

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has been hospitalised following a car accident.

Naija News reports that the rapper, also known as “Industry Machine”, revealed this in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, where he shared photos of himself in the hospital and from the accident scene.

Despite the ordeal, the “Declan Rice” crooner expressed gratitude for surviving the crash.

“Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming,” he wrote.

Following the revelation, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of support, expressing relief that the rapper made it out alive.

See pictures below:

‘I Have Lost My Greatest Cheerleader’ – Ini Edo Announces Father’s Death

In other news, talented Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has lost her father.

Naija News reports that the thespian announced her father’s demise in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, 24, February 2025.

Ini Edo described the deceased as her greatest cheerleader, and he will forever remain in her heart.

According to Ini, announcing her father’s death was hard for her, but heaven has gained an angel.

She wrote, “This post has been the hardest to make… I have lost my greatest cheerleader… My Beloved Father, My first Love.The Heavens have gained an Angel.😇

“You will forever remain in my heart. Rest on King.”