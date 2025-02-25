Promise David Reveals Why He Snubbed Nigeria For Canadian National Team

Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David said he is indebted to Canada which was why he switched his international football allegiance to the country instead of Nigeria.

Promise David, who was born in Canada to Nigerian parents, feels a profound connection to his Canadian roots, which influenced his choice.

Having represented Nigeria twice at the Under-23 level, the talented forward is now poised to put on the Canadian national team colours, marking a new chapter in his football career.

David has expressed his commitment to the Canadian football community, stating, “Canadian football raised me. So I feel like I owe it back to Canada to perform for them,” in a heartfelt interview with The Athletic.

This season, David has been in remarkable form, netting an impressive 13 goals across various competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise, showcasing his growth and readiness to contribute to his new national team.

In a separate development in the Premier League, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has acknowledged Cole Palmer as the strongest player in his squad at the current moment.

Maresca praised the young England international for his unwavering work ethic, particularly during challenging times.

Palmer, who made his mark at Stamford Bridge following his transfer from Manchester City, had an outstanding first 18 months but is now navigating a frustrating slump, failing to score or assist in his last six matches.

Ahead of Chelsea’s crucial Premier League clash against Southampton on Wednesday, Maresca highlighted Palmer’s dedication and resilience, saying, “When things are not going well for him, he trains even harder! I love that.”

The manager emphasized the importance of physical readiness, noting that, during assessments conducted every six or seven months, including recent pre-season tests, Palmer emerged as the strongest player in the entire squad.

As Chelsea prepare for their upcoming match at Stamford Bridge, Palmer will be eager to return to form and make a significant impact against Southampton, particularly as they seek to break their recent run of poor performances.