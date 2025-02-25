Premier League Matchday 27 Fixtures, Kick-off Time, Merson’s Predictions

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has shared his predictions for the upcoming mid-week English Premier League matches, which are set to take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, Chelsea will welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge. This Premier League match promises to be an intriguing contest as Chelsea seek to assert their dominance at home.

Meanwhile, Everton will host Brentford in a clash that could see the Toffees looking to secure crucial points against a formidable Brentford side.

As the week progresses to Wednesday, fans will be treated to a thrilling Premier League showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. This highly anticipated match is expected to feature intense competition, with both teams aiming for a vital victory.

Additionally, Manchester United will take on Ipswich Town in a match where the Red Devils are heavily favoured to assert their prowess against the struggling side.

The excitement continues on Thursday as Nottingham Forest prepare to challenge Arsenal at the iconic City Ground. This encounter could prove to be a tough test for Arsenal, who will need to navigate a spirited Forest side determined to make their mark.

In another key fixture, Liverpool are set to face Newcastle United, promising a dynamic clash between two of the league’s top contenders.

Below are Premier League Matchday 27 Fixtures, Kick Off Time, and Merson’s predictions:

Tuesday, February 25

Brighton Vs Bournemouth with a scoreline of 2-1.

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa – a 1-1 draw

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Wolves Vs Fulham – a 1-1 draw

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Chelsea Vs Southampton – a 3-0 victory for Chelsea

Kick-Off Time: 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26

Brentford Vs Everton – a 2-1 win against Everton.

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City – a 2-1 win for Spurs.

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Manchester United Vs Ipswich Town, 2-1 win for United

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal – 1-0 for Nottingham.

Kick Off Time: 8:30 p.m.

Liverpool Vs Newcastle United – a 3-1 win for Liverpool.

Thursday, February 27

West Ham United Vs Leicester City – a 2-0 win for West Ham.