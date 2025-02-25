Police Officer Detained For Shooting Immigration Personnel In Niger

The Niger State command of the Nigeria Police Force has taken action by detaining the officer reportedly involved in the incident where a stray bullet injured an Immigration officer during an operation to disperse troublemakers in Minna, Niger State.

Naija News reported recently that the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Christian Oladimeji, suffered a gunshot wound when hoodlums ambushed a police patrol team while they were in the process of recovering suspected stolen items.

During a recent event where he presented a cash donation of ₦1 million to support the injured officer’s family with medical expenses, Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, confirmed that the officer is currently under detention and facing administrative disciplinary measures alongside his colleagues who were present during the incident.

In a statement released by the spokesperson for the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, it was noted that Danmamman was represented at the event by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Aminu Garba.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to the family of the victim for their understanding and support, assuring them that the Command would remain committed to assisting them throughout the officer’s recovery process.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration among the police, immigration service, and other security agencies in the state, promising to enhance and sustain these partnerships.