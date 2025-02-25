PDP Division Widens As NWC Rejects Wike Camp’s S/South Zonal Congress

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened as the National Working Committee (NWC), led by acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, distanced itself from the factional South-South Zonal Congress organized by allies of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the congress, held over the weekend in Calabar, Cross River State, was dismissed by the PDP leadership as unauthorized. Attendees included Wike, former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, and the PDP’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih.

The PDP has been facing internal divisions, with Wike and some governors engaged in a power struggle for control of the party.

However, a senior party member, speaking anonymously to Daily Trust, suggested that recent developments indicate growing unity within the NWC under Damagum’s leadership.

“If you have been following the party’s internal affairs, you would know that previously, the NWC was divided, with some members aligning with Wike. But since the troubles of Samuel Anyanwu, the national secretary, things have changed. The NWC is now speaking with one voice,” the source said.

Unlike in the past, the NWC did not issue conflicting statements regarding the controversial congress.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, reaffirmed in a statement that the South-South Zonal Congress had been postponed, clarifying that only the South-East and North-East congresses were scheduled.

Ologunagba emphasized that the party leadership would address the matter appropriately.

“We have made our position clear, and at the appropriate time, the party will take necessary steps,” he said.

Citing the PDP constitution, he stressed that only the NWC has the authority to schedule zonal congresses and urged party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the public to disregard any claims from the Calabar event.

However, Orbih countered Ologunagba’s statement, insisting that the NWC had not met to deliberate on the congresses.

“I am a member of the NWC, and we have not met to discuss this issue. Ologunagba is only expressing his opinion and should be ignored,” he said.

At the Calabar gathering, Wike dismissed allegations of anti-party activities, stating that his decision to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s administration was made with the knowledge and approval of key PDP stakeholders.