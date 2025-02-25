Only Stable Internal Security Can Foster Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called for synergy among security agencies in combating terror attacks, banditry, kidnapping and other criminality in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the President restated his administration’s resolve to improve the institutional capacity of the Nigeria Police Force and position the force to actualize its inherent mandate as the frontline agency in internal security.

President Tinubu gave the charge on Monday in Abeokuta when he officially declared open the fifth annual Strategic Security Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers held in the Ogun State capital.

The President who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, implored the conferees to hinge a significant portion of their discussions on strategies for multi-agency collaboration.

“During my visit to the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja, I stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling security challenges.

“Synergy among all security agencies is vital to eliminating banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other forms of criminality. Please dedicate a significant portion of your deliberations to advancing strategies for multi-agency collaboration,” he stated.

The timing of the retreat, according to the Nigerian leader, was crucial in advancing his administration’s goals, just as the theme of the conference, ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing’, aligns seamlessly with the core objectives of the administration.

Reforms Cannot Be Achieved Without Stable Internal Security

President Tinubu noted that while one of the administration’s objectives was to take advantage of the nation’s human and natural resources to foster economic growth, the vision cannot be attained until the county’s internal security becomes stable.

“We are committed to fostering economic growth by leveraging the vast potential of our human and natural resources. However, this vision is unattainable without a stable internal security landscape and strong stakeholder collaboration,” the President noted.

My Tough Decisions for the Good of the Country

Nigeria’s President pointed out that since it came on board in 2023, his administration had embarked on bold and decisive reforms to address the deep-rooted challenges stemming from years of mismanagement and neglect.

He listed the impact of some of the reforms in various sectors including internal security, food security, unemployment, inflation, and infrastructure, acknowledging that they may have been quite challenging at the onset.

Noting that the reforms are vital to realigning Nigeria with the vision of its founding fathers, the President said, “We have introduced reforms to restore investor confidence, stabilize the macroeconomic environment, and reduce inflation.

“We are also taking firm measures to instill fiscal discipline, stabilize the foreign exchange market, and eliminate financial leakages by removing fuel and electricity subsidies. These efforts free up critical budgetary resources, enabling us to address long-standing infrastructure deficits.

“We are investing in roads, railways, and energy projects through public-private partnerships, which will lower transportation costs, expand market access, boost productivity, and create much-needed jobs.”

Highlights Efforts In Reforming Police Force

The President said his administration has opted for strengthening the nation’s security agencies and their operational capabilities as a priority by equipping them enough “to confront emerging threats and effectively combat crime.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to enhance “the institutional capacity of the Nigeria Police Force, ensuring it is more effective and well-positioned to fulfill its constitutional mandate as the lead agency in internal security.”

Tinubu outlined efforts by the government to achieve this, including recruiting and retaining a competent workforce while fostering a positive and supportive work environment, bridging existing security infrastructure and equipment gaps “through a comprehensive and sustainable programme that includes renovating police barracks, improving mobility, and upgrading essential combat and protective gear.

“Implementing the new minimum wage is among the many steps we have taken to enhance the welfare of Nigerian workers, including police personnel. We will continue collaborating with the police leadership to provide financial incentives to motivate officers and all security personnel to perform at their highest levels.

“While no remuneration can truly compensate for the sacrifices made by our security forces, we remain committed to supporting them in their crucial role of keeping Nigeria safe and united,” he added.

Acknowledging that security remained a shared responsibility, the President charged communities and citizens to actively collaborate with the police to foster a safer society.

“No matter how well-funded, well-equipped, or well-trained a police force is, it can not succeed without the cooperation of the people it serves. Public engagement and trust are central to the success of inclusive policing,” he maintained.