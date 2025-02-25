Onanuga ‘Messing Up’ My Birthday Hurt My Enemies More Than It Made Me Happy – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ‘messed up’ his birthday.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, who recently fell out with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including President Bola Tinubu, marked his 65th birthday on February 16.

Despite the ex- Governor’s criticism of Tinubu’s administration, the President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, hailed El-Rufai on his birthday.

El-Rufai, while speaking on the Arise TV program on Monday, claimed that Tinubu’s birthday message to him made his enemies unhappy.

The former Governor said he complained to Onanuga about ‘messing up’ his birthday because some enemies did not want to celebrate him but were compelled after Tinubu’s message.

He said, “ I wasn’t flattered by the message, I actually complained to Bayo Onanuga when I saw the message. I said, ‘Why did you mess up my birthday?

“By issuing that message, all my enemies who were celebrating the fact that no one would recognize my birthday—compared to when I was governor—were left unhappy.

“Some were compelled to send me messages because the president sent me birthday greetings and acknowledged my contributions to the formation of the APC, as well as our successes in three presidential elections.

“It was kind of the president, but it hurt my enemies more than it made me happy.”