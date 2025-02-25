Okpebholo Faults Ovia Killings, Orders Deployment Of More Security Operatives

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the deployment of more security operatives in the Ovia-South West Local Government Area of the state following recent assaults on seven agricultural communities within the area.

Naija News reports that the recent violent attack resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives and extensive property damage.

Governor Okpebholo has expressed his strong condemnation of the events where two farmers, Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello, in the Okpekpe community of Etsako East Local Government Area, were tragically murdered allegedly by suspected herdsmen.

The horrific attacks also left numerous individuals injured.

The assailants responsible for the attacks reportedly caused significant destruction to buildings and agricultural produce valued at millions of naira.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or lawlessness in Edo State,” Governor Okpebholo said in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday by the Edo State Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The statement added: “We will work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are brought to justice, and we will do everything in our power to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.”

Governor Okpebholo expressed confidence that the deployment of additional security personnel to the affected areas will stop future occurrences and also help residents to settle down.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Edo State residents,” Governor Okpebholo said.

“We will work closely with the security agencies, traditional leaders, and community members to achieve this goal.”

The Governor has also called on the people of Edo State to remain calm and to cooperate with the security agencies as they work to address the crisis.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and to go about their normal business,” Governor Okpebholo said. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that the situation is brought under control,” the statement added.