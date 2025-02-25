Obasanjo, Ex-Kenya, Ethiopia Leaders Appointed To Lead DRC Peace Talks

Regional blocs in eastern and southern Africa have appointed former leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia to spearhead efforts aimed at restoring peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where conflict has escalated in the eastern region.

In a bid to address the worsening crisis, the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have recently joined forces to mediate the situation.

The crisis, largely driven by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, has resulted in widespread displacement and a growing humanitarian emergency.

During a summit held on February 8, the two regional blocs agreed to consolidate the separate peace initiatives previously conducted in Luanda and Nairobi into a unified approach.

A statement released late Monday announced that former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo had been designated as facilitators for this renewed peace effort.

The primary objectives of the initiative include securing an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire”, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches affected areas, and reinforcing security at Goma’s airport—one of the key locations seized by M23 fighters.

Additionally, the EAC and SADC have scheduled a ministerial meeting for Friday to outline the specifics of the ceasefire agreement.

Despite a ceasefire being called during the February 8 summit, it has yet to be successfully implemented.