Nigeria’s Election Is War: Why My Wife Didn’t Join Me In Campaigns – Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said campaigns and elections in Nigeria could be likened to going to war.

Naija News reports that Governor Aiyedatiwa said he did not take his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, to campaigns for security reasons.

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday, the Governor stated that his wife joined him during his second-term swearing-in ceremony on Monday because it was a celebration after the war.

He, however, added that while his wife was not in the open during his campaign, she was at home praying for him and organizing things.

His words: “I can tell you also that during campaign years, I was there with my deputy and all our supporters. But don’t forget, just like while you are there now at the studio, your wife is not there with you. So I see that as being at work. And you don’t take your wife to your place of work. At the time, we were running on the street, campaigning, she was back home there, probably praying for us.

“But today is a ceremonial occasion and she was there. So I don’t understand what you really mean by that. But when you are at work and you are on the war front, you don’t take your wife to the war front anyway. And you know the election in this part of the world is like you are going to war. So no soldier takes his wife to the war front. They stay back at home praying and doing all the things. But when he comes after the war; after the war and the ceremony comes, then they will show up.”