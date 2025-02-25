NDA Announce Shooting Exercise In Kaduna, Warns Residents

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has issued a notice to the residents of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando in Kaduna State, advising them to avoid the open range during an upcoming shooting exercise.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammad Maidawa, conveyed this information in a statement released on Tuesday in Kaduna, indicating that the exercise is scheduled from February 26 to March 1.

Maidawa explained that this event is part of the advanced application of the fire package for the Army Cadets of the 72 Regular Course.

Naija News understands that the exercise will include live firing of weapons, which is crucial for the training and development of the cadets.

Maidawa underscored the significance of safety measures, noting that barriers and warning signs will be placed around the range areas to mark restricted zones.

“Residents, particularly farmers, pedestrians, and cattle rearers, are urged to strictly adhere to these warnings and steer clear of the area during the duration of the exercise.

“The NDA has assured that the safety and well-being of all the citizens in the surrounding communities are a top priority and has called for cooperation and collaboration from the community members.

“By steering clear of the designated area, the residents can help ensure their safety and the effective training of military personnel,” Maidawa said.

He said the warning came as a necessary precaution to prevent any potential harm to civilians and ensure the training exercise’s success.