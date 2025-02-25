National Assembly Takes Action Against Senator Natasha Over Seat Reallocation Outburst

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has announced that the Senator who represents Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will face disciplinary panel over her seat reallocation outburst in the red chamber.

Akpabio announced the development on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. He stated that a motion to that regard has been referred to the Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions committee.

Naija News recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan had caused a stir in plenary when her seat was reassigned within the Senate chamber without her consent.

The Kogi senator was moved from her original position in the minority section to the last row, a change she resisted.

Reports later emerged that the lawmaker’s seat was changed due to the defection of some lawmakers.

Akpoti-Uduaghan refusal to comply with the arrangement was deemed a violation of Senate rules.

Speaking during plenary, Akpabio said that the lawmaker will now face disciplinary panel, which will revert back to the chamber after investigation.

The Senate President said: “There’s a motion before us that we should refer the entirety of the saga to our Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, and then to revert back to us. But let me just read this for the record, even the first time the issue came up here our distinguished sister was not even speaking from her seat. And that was, that was when we tried to call her to order.”