Manchester United Are 5% Away From Signing Victor Osimhen – Reports

Premier League giants, Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen is seen as the solution to Manchester United’s woes in the Premier League, in terms of converting their goalscoring opportunities.

On Saturday, Manchester United found themselves in a precarious position, trailing 2-0 against Everton at Goodison Park by half-time. However, the Red Devils showed remarkable resilience as they mounted a strong comeback in the second half, ultimately levelling the score at 2-2 and securing a crucial point in their quest to improve their league standing.

This season has been fraught with challenges, as both their attacking and defensive units have faced significant scrutiny and criticism. Currently languishing in 15th place, United are on track to finish in their lowest league position since the inception of the Premier League, a disappointing prospect that mirrors the struggles of their relegation season in the 1970s.

The team’s dismal performance records underscore the urgent need for a strategic overhaul, prompting early discussions regarding reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Among potential signings, they appear to be making significant strides toward acquiring a top-tier striker. According to reports from Business Day via GiveMeSport, the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Napoli is “95% complete.”

Insights from sources in Nigeria, as per CaughtOffside, suggest that Manchester United are well-positioned to secure Osimhen’s services, as they are prepared to activate his £62 million release clause.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent exit from Napoli last summer, has enjoyed a prolific season. He has netted an impressive 20 goals and provided five assists across all competitions, continually demonstrating his prowess and capability as a top striker.