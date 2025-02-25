Investigation Exposes $1 Million US Horse Farm Linked To Former Nigerian NSA

A new investigation by the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa has revealed that a former Nigerian National Security Adviser (NSA) purchased a 127-acre horse farm in South Carolina in 2002 using questionable funds.

According to the report, published on February 24, 2025, the ex-NSA was serving as the head of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, the agency responsible for printing Nigeria’s currency, at the time of the purchase.

The investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, The Post and Courier in South Carolina, and The Houston Chronicle in Texas, also found that the ex-NSA’s wife applied for an American investor visa, using the farm purchase as justification.

In her application, she claimed the funds came from a $1 million lobbying contract that her husband allegedly secured as head of Nigeria’s Mint to influence Ghanaian officials on behalf of a Texas oil company.

The report stated that U.S. authorities rejected the visa application due to concerns over the source of the funds, although no further action was taken against the farm itself.

“Former Nigerian National Security Adviser purchased a 127-acre horse farm in South Carolina in 2002.

“At the time, he served as the head of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting, which was charged with, among other duties, printing Nigeria’s currency.

“In an application for an American investor visa based on their million-dollar investment in the horse farm, the ex-NSA’s wife told the US government that her husband obtained the funds through a lobbying contract he had as head of Nigeria’s minting operation. She told US officials that the ex-NSA was paid USD 1 million to lobby officials in Ghana on behalf of a Texas-headquartered oil company that sought access to an offshore oil platform, which took place during the time when the ex-NSA was the head of Nigeria’s Mint.

“In rejecting the visa application, the US government raised serious questions about the source of the funds used to purchase the property. Still, there is no indication the government took any further action concerning the farm,” the report read.

The report further revealed that the property was later transferred to the ex-NSA’s wife and is now rented out as an Airbnb and wedding venue.

“The farm, which the ex-NSA transferred into his wife’s name, includes an equestrian centre described as having 55 stalls, 16 paddocks ranging from small to large, a quarter-mile track, stadium ring equipment with jumps, four horses, four barns, and trails throughout. It is now used as an Airbnb rental and wedding venue,” the report added.