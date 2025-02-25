IGP Egbetokun Targets 50% Crime Reduction As NDDC Recommends Psychiatric Tests For Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed all police commands to implement a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing crime by 50% in 2025.

Naija News reports that this directive was issued during the opening of the 5th Annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The three-day event, which runs from February 24 to 26, has gathered over 1,000 senior police officers under the theme: ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing’.

Egbetokun emphasized that the theme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s security agenda and reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to building a force that is professionally competent, intelligence-driven, and prepared to tackle emerging security threats.

“The theme highlights the President’s plan to build a professionally competent, intelligence-driven police force capable of addressing emerging threats proactively,” he stated.

The IGP further stressed that ongoing operations, coupled with collaboration between the police, the military, and other security agencies, have significantly bolstered efforts against organized crime.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chiedu Ebie, has recommended regular psychiatric evaluations for police officers as part of efforts to maintain professionalism within the force.

“A regular and comprehensive health check, including psychiatric assessments, must not be overlooked,” he said.

Ebie also acknowledged the police force’s contributions to national security, while pointing out the immense pressure on officers due to inadequate staffing.

“However, Nigerians do not always appreciate the police force enough. As it stands, only 370,000 officers are responsible for the security of over 230 million people,” he noted.

He assured that the NDDC would continue to support the Nigeria Police Force in various capacities.