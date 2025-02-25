IBB’s Book: It Is Not In Your Place To Use Braithwaite Name As Punch Bag – Family Sends Stern Warning To Obasanjo

The family of late lawyer and human rights activist, Tunji Braithwaite, has warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from making derogatory comments about their patriarch.

Naija News reports that during the book launch of General Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography, Obasanjo had advised the former military leader not to be worried by people who would criticise him.

He recalled that when he published and presented his own book, the late Tunji Braithwaite, whom he described as his chronic critic, condemned the book even without reading it.

“It may even be an indication of success but take note of objective criticism. A chronic critic of mine, the late Tunji Braithwaite, may his soul rest in perfect peace, condemned my book.

“And when asked if he had read it, he answered in the negative. He said he had not read it, saying once the writer is Obasanjo it must be condemned,” he said.

However, speaking at a press conference held at the family’s residence in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, Olumide Braithwaite, son of the late Braithwaite, rejected Obasanjo’s remarks, saying they were an attempt to rewrite history and diminish his father’s lifelong commitment to championing democratic values.

Braithwaithe’s son said, “It is not, and never will be, in Obasanjo’s place to use Tunji Braithwaite’s name as a punching bag.

“While he was alive, it never happened. In the animal world, the prancing gazelle knows that a lion lying dead does not lose its lioness. The name Tunji Braithwaite still has its bite.”

The Braithwaite family further accused Obasanjo of attempting to rewrite history and diminish Dr. Braithwaite’s lifelong commitment to opposing military rule and championing democratic values.

“Tunji Braithwaite was a fierce critic of all military juntas in Nigeria, not just Obasanjo’s regime,” Olumide added.

He recounted notable moments from his father’s career, including his defence of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti in 1978 against charges brought by the military government under Obasanjo.

Olumide also stated that Dr. Braithwaite founded the Nigeria Advance Party in 1978, which was denied registration by the same military government.

“Despite meeting all constitutional criteria, the Obasanjo junta denied NAP registration. Yet, my father persisted, eventually contesting the 1983 general elections,” he added.

He also highlighted Braithwaite’s strong opposition to successive military dictatorships, including those of Babangida and Sani Abacha.