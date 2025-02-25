I Won’t Run Senate Based On What Is Written On Social Media – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has condemned uninformed attacks on him and the Senate on social media.

Naija News reported that the Senate President was heavily criticized by netizens and some activists, on social media, following altercations between him and Senator Natasha Akpoti.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State stated this during Monday’s public hearings on the Tax Reform Bills.

Akpabio decried that most Nigerians failed to read the tax reform bills document but based their decision on what was posted on social media.

He enjoined the participants to make out time, and read the bills, before contributing to enhance the public hearing process.

His words: “I’m tired of social media discussion on tax. I want to stay with you for two days, let us discuss. So I call on all and sundry and all Nigerians who have issues with the bills, read the bills before you comment. Even some of our leaders never opened a page of these bills submitted to the National Assembly before they started running television to condemn.

“So please if you don’t have copies, ask the chairman to give you copies since it’s a two-day event. Use today (Monday) to listen to other people. Don’t jump up to contribute based on social media discussions. Go and read first, when we meet again tomorrow (Tuesday), you come and make your contribution. It’s also online, you can download, go through it, the area you don’t want, please tell us. For me, I will not run the Nigerian Senate on the basis of what they write on social media.”