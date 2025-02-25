I Told God To Kill Me If He Was Not Going To Give Me A Child – Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has disclosed that she gave God an ultimatum to either take her life or give her a child.

The thespian recalled how she broke down in tears in the presence of her domestic staff as she cried to God to bless her with a child.

Speaking in a recent interview with Debbie Shokoya, Amusa said she had undergone several medical checkups and surgeries in a bid to have a child.

Amusa said, “I remember I was singing at the deepest and the top of my voice. I remember I was crying so deeply like I didn’t mind that my maid and domestic workers were around. I was telling God it’s either you take my life at this moment or you fulfill that promise which you have promised me. If there is anything positive about my life that is remaining I think this is the time.

“I cried and told God I was tired. I knew how many medical checkups I had gone through. I know the amount of surgeries I have had. So, if this thing will still happen, I told God to let it happen. If it’s not going to happen He should kill me.”

Naija News reports that the actress welcomed a baby boy named Oluwafirewamiri in November last year.

She has previously revealed that her ex-husband left her due to her struggle with infertility and got another woman pregnant.