I Have No Hand In The Annulment Of June 12 Election – Peter Obi Cries Out

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied any form of involvement in the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, also denied participating in the June 12 political struggles.

According to him, attempts to link him to any role in the annulment of the June 12 election is the pure handwork of blackmailers.

Peter Obi clarified that he only supported and voted for the late MKO Abiola.

The statement denied any allegation that Obi is linked to the Arthur Nzeribe’s Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), which played a role in the election’s annulment.

The statement read: “Such a brazen sunken story whose motive is well known ordinarily should not deserve our response, but for the credulous public that may not be privy to these facts.

“He (Obi) was never directly or indirectly involved in the June 12 struggle.

“After the 1993 election, he relocated to the UK with his family, running a successful business supported by international financial institutions due to his integrity and reputation.

“At the time, Obi was not a politician but an admirer of Abiola, voting for him through his connection with the late former Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo.

“While at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Obi was not politically active but was known as a student entrepreneur.”

Obi also denied being a beneficiary of military rule, clarifying that he never held any government position before becoming the Governor of Anambra State.

The statement clarified that his only interaction with the administration of former military leader, Sani Abacha, was when his petition on port congestion led to his inclusion in an advocacy committee for port decongestion, which lasted less than four months.

It added that he was never employed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and since leaving office over 10 years ago, he has never benefited from state funds or privileges.

The statement concluded: “This is the man some hirelings are making fruitless efforts to tarnish by cooking up lies, including falsely claiming he opposed June 12 when he was not even in Nigeria during the crisis but residing in the UK.”