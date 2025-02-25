‘I Don’t Know If I Will Support Tinubu In 2027, I Will Evalute The Situation – El-Rufai

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed uncertainty over his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai also stated that he is unsure whether he will remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the next general election.

El-Rufai made this revelation on Monday while appearing on Prime Time on ARISE News Channel.

During the interview, El-Rufai was asked about his stance on Tinubu’s second-term ambition, but he declined to give a definite response, stating that his decision would be based on future circumstances.

He stated, “I don’t know (if I will support Tinubu in 2027). I will evaluate the situation at the time, and I will consult widely. When I supported President Tinubu before the primaries, it was a decision that the leaders of APC took in Kaduna. Who do we support? We succeeded in ensuring that power goes to the south, and we know that all the northern candidates will go nowhere, Yahaya Bello, Ahmed Lawan, we knew.

“But among the southerners, who do we support, they know those that are my friends. Tinubu was not my friend. I was never close to him. But the consensus of the APC in Kaduna was that we should support Bola Tinubu because he is the one that is more likely to win. Politicians make these calculations.

“In 2027, I’m going to consult the same people. We are going to take the same decision, which candidate to support and in which party.”

Asked if he would support a Southern candidate in 2027, El-Rufai said he couldn’t answer the question because he is no longer a governor.

He said, “Now I’m a private citizen. I’m not sure I would be in the APC 2027, so I cannot answer that question… Now in 2027, I will not be a governor, so I will not have the sort of clout that I had in 2023.”